Mersal row: Rahul Gandhi tells PM Modi, do not ‘demon-etise’ Tamil pride

Training guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi asked him not to ‘demon-etise Tamil culture’.(PTI)

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday jumped in the ongoing controversy over the references on Goods and Services Tax (GST) in recently released Tamil movie Mersal. Training guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi asked him not to ‘demon-etise Tamil culture’. Gandhi wrote on Twitter: “Mr. Modi, Cinema is a deep expression of Tamil culture and language. Don’t try to demon-etise Tamil pride by interfering in Mersal.” Earlier, a number of Tamil stars had supported Mersal crew for their content. Veteran actor Kamal Haasan said that those opposing the just-released Tamil movie over references to the GST should “counter criticism with logical response”.

In a Twitter post, Haasan said: “Mersal was certified. Don’t re-censor it.”

“Counter criticism with logical response. Don’t silence critics. India will shine when it speaks,” he said. The entire controversy kicked off after BJP objected to some scenes in the just-released Tamil film Mersal starring popular actor Vijay. The BJP termed certain scenes as “untruths” about the central taxation in the flick and demanded their deletion.

Earlier, Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan demanded removal of the “untruths” about the Goods and Services Tax, rolled out by the BJP-led NDA government on July 1, while his party colleague H Raja claimed the film exposed Vijay’s “anti-Modi hatred”.

Whereas director Pa. Ranjith also came to the defence of Mersal crew, questioning BJP’s logic of demanding the cuts. “The film producer should remove the untruths regarding GST from the film,” Radhakrishnan told reporters in Nagercoil. The minister said wrong information should not be spread through cinema and actors should not confuse people using the medium and try to derive political mileage.