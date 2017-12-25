Merry Christmas: President Ram Nath Kovind, VP Venkaiah Naidu, PM Narendra Modi greet nation

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished the nation on the occasion of Christmas. (PTI)

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished the nation on the occasion of Christmas. “Merry Christmas to all fellow citizens, especially our Christian brothers and sisters. May the festival bring happiness to our families and our shared society,” Kovind tweeted. “Extend my warm greetings & best wishes to all our citizens on the auspicious occasion of Christmas. It reaffirms our faith in the values of compassion & forgiveness taught by Lord Jesus Christ for the enlightenment of humanity. May this bring peace, harmony and happiness,” Naidu said. In a tweet, Modi said: “Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas. We remember the noble teachings of Lord Christ.” Congress President Rahul Gandhi also greeted people on the occasion and tweeted: “Merry Christmas to everyone. May this festive season be filled with joy, love and warmth.”

Christmas is celebrated to remember the birth of Jesus Christ, observed on December 25 every year.