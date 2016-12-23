Merry Christmas 2016: Best Christmas SMS, Facebook & WhatsApp messages to send merry Christmas greetings in age of demonetisation

Christmas is around the corner and the joy of giving is a little marred this year, thanks to demonetisation. (Facebook)

Christmas is around the corner and the joy of giving is a little marred this year, thanks to demonetisation. Little joys of life usually come in little packets and are best paid for in cash and people nowadays would rather save their cash for a rainy day as it is so difficult to come by! However, there is always the cashless way to go. So, in these times, we have to wonder if even Santa Claus would prefer you to leave a micro-ATM next to the Christmas tree for him instead of milk and cookies. Fear not, we are sure no such thing is on his mind! Just check out our demonetization edition of Christmas greetings:

Cash-strapped Christmas carols:

Jingle Bells

Jingle bells, jingle bells,

Jingle all the way,

Santa Claus should come around

And take my Rs 1000 notes away

Hey!

Silent Night

Silent Night

Holy Night

All is calm

All is bright

Thanks to my payments

Through UPI

I don’t have to stand in those ATM lines

I’ll sleep in heavenly peace,

Sleep in heavenly peace

Rudolf the Red-nosed Reindeer

Rudolf the red-nose reindeer

Had a very shiny nose,

And to make matters worse,

He had demonetization woes,

Then one foggy Christmas Eve,

Santa came to say,

“Rudolf, try and use this trick,

Switch from cash to MobikWick.”

Then all the reindeers loved him,

As they shouted out with glee,

“Rudolf the red-nosed reindeer,

That’s how we’ve coped with Modi.”

Cash-strapped Christmas greetings:

This Christmas, I’m sending you the gifts

Of love, happiness and peace…

Because I have no cash

For the actual presents I was planning to buy

A wish for peace and happiness

At Christmas and throughout the new year

May your PayTM wallet stay full

And the ATM line get cleared