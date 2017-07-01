Meira Kumar seeks support of Tamil Nadu MLAs, MPs in President poll

Meira Kumar. (PTI)

Opposition’s Presidential hopeful Meira Kumar today appealed to “all the MLAs and MPs” from Tamil Nadu to extend support to her in “this ideological war.” “I have to come to this state to personally appeal to all MLAs and MPs of Tamil Nadu to support me in this ideological war,” Kumar told reporters at the airport on her arrival here. The former Lok Sabha Speaker, the Opposition’s pick to take on BJP-led NDA’s Ram Nath Kovind in the Presidential election, also described Tamil Nadu as a “culturally very superior” and “politically very aware” state.

Extending her wishes to the people of the state, who she said were “very close to her heart,” Kumar also wished success to all — “Dalits, tribals, women and people cutting across all castes and religion.” The Presidential aspirant greeted people with the traditional salutation in Tamil, saying “vanakkam.”

She was later scheduled to seek support of MPs and MLAs of DMK, Congress and IUML at a star hotel here, besides calling on DMK chief M Karunanidhi, who is recuperating from an illness, at his Gopalapuram residence. TNCC president Su Thirunavukkarasar and senior Congress functionaries accorded a grand welcome to Kumar.