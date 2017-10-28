Mehbooba Mufti, Niti Aayog discuss Jammu and Kashmir development issues

She stressed upon the need for making the allocation agenda state specific in view of the peculiar nature of Jammu and Kashmir, an official spokesman said. (PTI)

Vice-chairman Niti Aayog Rajiv Kumar today called on Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and discussed several issues regarding the development of the state, including timely allocation of funds. She stressed upon the need for making the allocation agenda state specific in view of the peculiar nature of Jammu and Kashmir, an official spokesman said. He said the Chief Minister told Kumar that the state has its own set of peculiar hardship indicators like climate, mountainous terrain and limited working season which should be looked into while working on the funds allocation for it. She also sought release of funds to the state in time so as to utilise the limited working season for maximum developmental activity.

She said that with various initiatives launched by her government, JK has improved its position on the Ease of Doing Business index. She also sought intervention of Niti Aayog in promoting skills development in the state and helping the youth reap the benefits of various schemes. Kumar assured the chief minister of a supportive and facilitational role by the government think tank in getting developmental bottlenecks cleared. He informed her of the Atal Innovation Mission launched by the Aayog under which incubation centres are being set in educational institutes and expressed desire to set up such centres in schools of the state to boost enterprise among young students, the spokesman said. He said Kumar also informed Mehbooba of the monitoring mechanism at the Aayog to oversee the implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes in the states. The vice-chairman also informed of the creation of a monitoring and evaluation dashboard by the Aayog for all schemes and sectors, the spokesman said.