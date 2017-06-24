Mehbooba Mufti, Governor N N Vohra discuss attacks on police personnel

The spokesman said Mehbooba and Vohra discussed the measures to be taken to support the families of those who lay down their lives in the line of duty. (IE)

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti today called on Governor N N Vohra here and discussed continued attacks on police personnel in the valley, following the lynching of a police officer in Nowhatta area here. The governor and the chief minister discussed issues relating to the continuing attacks on police personnel including the most gruesome killing of Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammed Ayub Pandith, an official spokesman said. Ayub was stripped and lynched by a mob outside the historic Jamia Masjid here on Thursday night.

The spokesman said Mehbooba and Vohra discussed the measures to be taken to support the families of those who lay down their lives in the line of duty. He said based on his earlier discussion with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, the governor also discussed with the chief minister the urgent steps required to be taken to provide bullet-proof vests and vehicles and other protective equipments to the police officers working in the field.

You may also like to watch:

The chief minister briefed the governor about the action under way to finalise the GST framework for enforcement in the state, the spokesman said. The two agreed that any delay in regard to this important matter would have serious adverse consequences for the state’s economy and the welfare of its people, he said. They also reviewed issues being faced in the educational arena and the possible steps to be taken for safeguarding the interests of youth, particularly the careers of school and college going students, he added.