Mehbooba Mufti after meeting PM Narendra Modi: Idea of India has to accommodate idea of Jammu and Kashmir

Mehbooba Mufti after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

After completing her much hyped meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday morning, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti while talking to the reporters said that the Prime Minister has given her 100% assurance on the BJP-PDP alliance. “PM gave 100% assurance on the agenda of the alliance,” the Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was quoted saying by ANI. While revealing the details of her meeting with the Prime Minister, Mufti said discussions on article 35A will have a negative impact on Jammu and Kashmir and added that idea of India has to accommodate the idea of Jammu & Kashmir.

“Discussions on 35A have a negative impact on Jammu & Kashmir, it should not happen. The basis of our agenda of alliance is that status quo of 370 has to maintained none of us can go against that. Idea of India has to accommodate idea of Jammu & Kashmir,” she was quoted saying by ANI. Mufti added that the situation in the state is getting normal but since people think that our identity is in danger, a message that Jammu and Kashmir is the crown of India should be reiterated.

The meeting took place in the backdrop of the debate on Article 35A of the Constitution that grants special status to the state and is being challenged in the Supreme Court. Yesterday, the officials in the home ministry had said that its law officers would be presenting legal aspects related to Article 35A only and would refrain from joining the case.

Earlier this week, Mufti had also met the president of opposition’s National Conference (NC) Farooq Abdullah to seek the support of his party on the issue. Abdullah had told her that she should meet the prime minister, all important central ministers and also the BJP leadership to convince the Sangh Parivar against striking down the constitutional provision, reported PTI.