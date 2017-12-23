Meghalaya political parties sceptical about usage of EVMs

Political parties in Meghalaya have expressed doubts over the trustworthiness of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Achal Kumar Joti here today.

Political parties in Meghalaya have expressed doubts over the trustworthiness of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Achal Kumar Joti here today. The oppposition United Democratic Party (UDP), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) conveyed their concerns with the chief election commissioner, who arrived here for a two-day review on the poll-preparedness of the state. Elections are due early next year in Meghalaya as the tenure of the House ends on March 6.

The UDP working president, Bindo M Lanong, asked why a small state of 60 Assembly constituencies have to use the EVMs instead of ballot papers. “Over 50 per cent of the population has raised doubts over the EVMs,” Lanong told reporters after meeting the Election Commission team. He said that the EC members have assured that if any doubts are raised during the election process, the Election Commission will look into the matter. The KHNAM, besides questioning the use of the EVMs, has also sought fixing a minimum education qualification and retirement age for politicians. The National People’s Party has sought adequate security coverage during the elections.

The NCP, on the other hand, raised the matter of issuing voter ID cards to citizens of Nepal who were recruited in the Army. “Personnel recruited from Nepal are also having these service voter identity cards. We have demanded that these cards be scrapped immediately,” NCP general secretary S Thapa said. The Chief Election Commissioner is accompanied by Election Commissioners Sunil Arora and Om Prakash Rawat.