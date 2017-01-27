Meghalaya Governor V Shanmuganathan molestation charge: Here’s what we know so far

A five-page letter was sent to the Prime Minister’s Office and to Rashtrapati Bhavan by more than 80 employees of the Shillong Raj Bhavan, demanding the immediate removal of V Shanmuganathan, Meghalaya Governor. (IE)

Almost 100 staff members of Raj Bhawan wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi and President Pranab Mukherjee, alleging that Meghalaya Governer V Shanmuganathan, had compromised the dignity of Governor House and instead turned it into a young ladies club. Following this, Shanmuganathan submitted his resignation but denied the allegations. He also has an additional charge of the state of Arunachal Pradesh. The letter which was signed by 98 staff members of the Governor House, became viral on social media platforms. The letter has a list of the different kinds of sexual crimes allegedly committed by the Governor, including molestation, torture and humiliation of the staff and officers. The letter demanded the removal of Shanmuganathan from the state governor’s post.

The letter signed by 98 Raj Bhavan employees said, “We expect the hon’ble Prime Minister to take action and remove the incumbent Governor of Meghalaya and restore the dignity of Raj Bhavan.” The letter added, “From the time he has taken over, employees are going through severe humiliation, mental stress and torture.” 67-year-old Shanmuhanathan was accused of hiring women in his house, including PR officers, nurses and cooks who took direct orders from him. According to media reports, he was also recently accused in a sexual harassment case of a woman who had gone to him to apply for the post of PR officer. A Highland Post news report quoting the woman, said: “The governor allegedly made advances by hugging and kissing her to even offering her ‘part-time or full-time job’ inside the Raj Bhavan.”

You may also like to watch:

In the letter to the PM and President, it was written, “His activities hurt the decorum and prestige of the Raj Bhavan as well as the sentiments of the Raj Bhavan employees who are very much attached to the Raj Bhavan, it becomes our concern. From the time he has taken over, the employees are going through severe humiliation, mental stress and torture.”

Also read | Accused of molestation, Meghalaya Governor V Shanmuganathan resigns

Shanmuganathan, a senior RSS member, became the Governor of Meghalaya in 2015 and was appointed by the BJP government. BJP said that one should look into facts before commenting, as there have been no statements from any woman. Meanwhile, protesters came out on the streets on Republic Day to demand that the Governor should step down. More than 400 members of women organisations, signed a letter which sought intervention for an investigation into the matter.