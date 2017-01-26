Meghalaya Governor V Shanmuganathan accused of molestation, allegedly converted Raj Bhawan into ‘Ladies Club’

A five-page letter was sent to the Prime Minister’s Office and to Rashtrapati Bhavan by more than 80 employees of the Shillong Raj Bhavan, demanding the immediate removal of V Shanmuganathan, Meghalaya Governor. (IE)

A five-page letter was sent to the Prime Minister’s Office and to Rashtrapati Bhavan by more than 80 employees of the Shillong Raj Bhavan, demanding the immediate removal of V Shanmuganathan, Meghalaya Governor. The employees have alleged that the Governor’s ‘activities’ have hurt the decorum and prestige of the Raj Bhavan as well as the sentiments of the Raj Bhavan employees.

As reported by the Indian Express, the letter mentioned the activities as seriously compromising the dignity of Raj Bhavan and converting it into a young ladies’ club. The security of the Governor’s house is also being seriously compromised. The employees – from officers to peons – have written in their complaint and about going through severe humiliation, mental stress and torture.

You May Also Like To Watch This:

Meanwhile, a female job aspirant who applied for PRO’s post at Raj Bhavan, has allegedly accused the governor of inappropriate behaviour. She alleged that Shanmuganathan, 68, made advances by hugging and kissing her. However, the governor denied these allegations, saying that women employees of Raj Bhavan were like his daughters and grand-daughters. He said that he wanted to meet the job aspirants before finalising the candidates and that he had not done anything wrong. Declining the allegations that he had made physical overtures or inappropriately complimented the woman, he added that only one person was to be selected and some people who were not selected should not say all these things.

Shanmuganathan is a veteran RSS activist from Tamil Nadu who joined as Governor on May 20, 2015, following which he was also given additional charge of Arunachal Pradesh from September 16, 2016 after JP Rajkhowa was removed. He was also in charge of Manipur from September 2015 to August 2016.