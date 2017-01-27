Dear PM Modi: Scrap governors, we don’t need them

Meghalaya governor V Shanmuganathan has resigned. This is not the first time when a state governor has been accused of abusing the Constitutional position for realising their sexual fantasies. (IE)

The shocking sexual harassment charges against Meghalaya Governor V Shanmuganathan‬‬ and his further resignation has once again raised questions on the very utility of the post. Around 100 Raj Bhavan staff in Shillong had petitioned President Pranab Mukherjee, the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh seeking the removal of Shanmuganathan for abusing the gubernatorial office. They accused that Shanmuganathan had converted the Governor’s office into a “Young Lady Club”.

“… but the worst problem is that the Raj Bhavan has now under this governor become a place where young ladies come and go at will with direct orders from the governor. The security of the governor’s house is also being seriously compromised. It is well known that many of these ladies have direct access to his bedroom,” they wrote in the letter.

This is not the first time when a state governor has been accused of abusing the Constitutional position for realising their sexual fantasies. In 2009, then Andhra Pradesh Governor ND Tiwari was caught in a sting operation that purportedly showed him in a compromising position with three women in the Raj Bhavan. Tiwari, then 86, had resigned.

However, the issue is not just the sex scandals coming out of the hallowed portals of Raj Bhavans, but the very utility of the post of governors. Under the Indian federal scheme of things, the office of Governor works as an eye and ear of the Centre and a nominal head of the state required mostly once in years during Assembly elections. Governors can’t take any major decision on their own.

While there is a little practical utility of the post of Governor for people of states, the post is often used by the Centre to either manipulate the state governments or to offer as a retirement gift to ageing or disgruntled leaders. No wonder why ruling parties of the day appoint their own men and women as governors in states. Maintaining the governor’s post also leads to wastage of huge amount of public money.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown his inclination on several occasions to introduce electoral reforms in the country. The reform may nor be complete if we either do away with the post of the Governor or limit the number of Governors in the country for practical purposes. And a solution in this regard can be found in the Constitutional provision that allows the appointment of one person as the governor of two or more states.