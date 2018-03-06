Meghalaya gets Conrad Sangma as 12th CM, check full list of ministers

Meghalaya Elections: Conrad Sangma becomes state’s 12th CM

After the assembly election result of Meghalaya threw a fractured mandate, with the Congress (21 seats) and National Peoples’ Party (19 seats) ending in a photo finish, the BJP which could secure just two seats in the elections has been able to prevent Congress rule in the state. The BJP along with NPP, its ally at the centre and in Manipur, formed a government in the state today. The chief of NPP, Conrad Sangma was sworn in as the 12th Chief Minister of the state today. Union Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter and congratulated Conrad Sangma asserting that Sangma will bring back the state on the ‘development track’. Along with Rajnath Singh, BJP chief Amit Shah was also present in his oath ceremony.

On the other hand, the Congress, which has been in power in the state for the last ten years, wasn’t able to secure alliances despite emerging as the single-largest party in the elections. The parties which came together to form the government are – NPP, UDP, PDF, BJP, and HSPDP. The parties will collectively be called Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA). Notably, the council of ministers to the chief ministers will have representations from each of these parties. The newly announced cabinet includes 4 from NPP, 3 from UDP, 2 from PDF and one each from BJP and HSPDP.

Here are the 12 MLAs who were sworn in as council of ministers:

Prestone Tynsong, NPP

Sniawbhalang Dhar, NPP

James K Sangma, NPP

Comingone Ymbon, NPP

Metbah Lyngdoh, UDP

Kyrmen Shylla, UDP

Lahkmen Rymbui, UDP

Banteidor Lyngdoh, PDF

Hamletson Dohling, PDF

AL Hek, BJP

Samlin Malngiang, HSPDP

It must be noted that the council of ministers include five first-timers, meaning they have become an MLAs for the first time. Three ex-Congress leaders – Prestone Tynsong, Sniawbhalang Dharm, and Comingone Ymbon, who joined the NPP before the polls have also been rewarded by giving them important portfolios and including them in the council of ministers.