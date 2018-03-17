Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma calls on PM Modi, seeks central support

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Saturday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first time after unseating the Congress in the February 27 assembly elections.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Saturday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first time after unseating the Congress in the February 27 assembly elections. At the meeting, Sangma, who heads the six-party Meghalaya Democratic Alliance coalition government which includes the BJP, sough the Central government’s support to ensure all-round development in the region. “We requested that allocations should be made again and projects revived because the northeastern states are very small. Therefore, the funds, even though the devolution of tax has gone up, are not enough to fund developmental projects. We want those allocations to be revive again,” he said.

The Chief Minister also briefed Modi on the overall financial burden that Meghalaya is facing and sought central assistance to meet the state’s requirements. He said that they had told the Prime Minister about the National Games, which coincide with 50 years of Meghalaya’s statehood which is “very important” and “should be celebrated in a best manner possible.

The Chief Minister requested central support not just from the point of sports infrastructure but even from the aspects of tourism, urban affairs, roads infrastructure, water supply, etc which are all linked to the hosting of National Games. “This event is an opportunity for us and it will bring a massive change in the state,” said Sangma.

He also discussed the issue of the National Green Tribunal’s mining ban and sough Modi’s “personal intervention to resolve the issue at the earliest in the interest of all stakeholders”.

Sangma also requested the Prime Minister to intervene in the long-pending boundary dispute with Assam. Public Works Department Minister Prestone Tynsong, Health and Family Welfare Minister Alexander Laloo Hek, Transport Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Banteidor Lyngdoh, Social Welfare Minister Kyrmen Shylla, besides Nationalist Congress Party and Independent legislator Saleng Sangma and Samuel Sangma accompanied the Chief Minister.