Meghalaya assembly election 2018: Rahul Gandhi targets BJP, says RSS ideology aimed at disempowering women

Meghalaya assembly election 2018: Congress President Rahul Gandhi launched the campaign in Meghalaya on Wednesday for the upcoming assembly elections in the state. (ANI)

Meghalaya assembly election 2018: Congress President Rahul Gandhi launched the campaign in Meghalaya on Wednesday for the upcoming assembly elections in the state. While addressing the people of the northeast state today, Gandhi targeted Narendra Modi-led BJP government and Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS). He hit out at RSS by saying that his party is fighting against the RSS ideology across the nation. He also said that BJP is attempting to undermine the culture, language and way of life of the people of Meghalaya. “We are fighting RSS ideology across the nation. Idea is that one form of thinking is imposed on the country. What BJP & RSS is doing in all over India and particularly in North-east is attempting to undermine your culture, language & way of life,” Gandhi said.

Claiming that RSS ideology is aimed at disempowering women, the Congress chief highlighted the leadership positions in the organisation with respect to women. “RSS idea aimed at dis-empowering women. Does anyone know many leadership positions are with women in RSS? Zero. If you see pix of Mahatma Gandhi you’ll find women on this side (right), this side (left) but if you see pix of Mohan Bhagwat, he’ll be alone or surrounded by men,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi assured the crowd that when Congress comes to power at the centre, it will change the structure of GST. “If we come back to power in the centre, we are going change the structure of GST & simplify it,” Rahul Gandhi said in Shillong.

He also said that his party will balance the number of men and women in Congress. “One of the most important thing to be done in the Congress is to balance the number of men we put to fight election & the number of women. I would like to invite women to join the party in Meghalaya so that we have more & more women to choose from: Rahul Gandhi in Shillong.”

Gandhi is on a two-day visit to the poll-bound state where elections are due to be held on February 27 and counting will be held on March 3. Before starting his campaign today, Gandhi took to Twitter and had said, ” Huge crowds, excitement and energy here in #Meghalaya, where we launched our campaign today for the assembly elections. My family and I have had a special bond with the people of the North East and I enjoy renewing and strengthening that bond with every visit. #OneMeghalaya.”