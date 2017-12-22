Mega star Rajinikanth to enter politics in next few days? Here is the latest development; December 26-31 under spotlight

Rajinikanth to enter politics in December and announce his party too? Superstar will meet fans later this month and thousands are expected to congregate to greet their idol and grab the opportunity to click a selfie with him.

Rajinikanth to enter politics in December and announce his party too? Superstar will meet fans later this month and thousands are expected to congregate to greet their idol and grab the opportunity to click a selfie with him. 67-year-old Thalaiva on Friday confirmed that he will meet fans between December 26 and December 31. The confirmation from Thalaiva also drops major hints about his political career. In May, Rajinikanth hinted at the idea of entering politics and said that it wasn’t completely ruled out by him and when the time came, he would take the path of politics “if god willing”. He had said in an oblique manner that he would be honest and won’t consider alliance with those who see politics as easy means to make money. There were even rumours that a Bengaluru setup was helping Rajinikanth prepare for the political plunge and the superstar would align his party with Bharatiya janata Party (BJP) before the 2019 polls.

In an earlier statement also, the All-India Rajinikanth Fans Association stated that Rajinikanth would be meeting 1000 fans per day, an event which the superstar has decided to do owing to lesser opportunity for the fans last year. So, Rajinikanth’s meeting with fans can churn out bigger aims which the star has up his sleeves. Media sources suggest that the icon will take the opportunity to meet with people and create his foundation which will work as a boost before the mega announcement on the New Year’s Eve. Media is ripe with rumours that Rajinikanth will be announcing his entry into politics on 31st but it is yet to be confirmed if he will choose to align with BJP or he will announce his own party.

Rajinikanth, earlier, also had a brief stint with politics back in 1996 when he supported Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu assembly elections but brushed aside the political stint as an accident. Last month also, the megastar said that he was in no hurry to enter politics, whereas on an earlier occasion he had urged his fans to be “ready for war” and said that the “system is rotten”. Rajinikanth also said that he could enter politics tomorrow or next month similar to his co-star Kamal Haasan who said that he would work with Rajinikanth if the latter would enter politics.