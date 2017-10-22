Mega event in Goa to attract investments in coastal state, says Suresh Prabhu

Union Commerce and Industry Ministry will be hosting an international level event in Goa in February 2018 to attract investments in the coastal state in environment friendly sectors, minister Suresh Prabhu said today.(Image: IE)

Union Commerce and Industry Ministry will be hosting an international level event in Goa in February 2018 to attract investments in the coastal state in environment friendly sectors, minister Suresh Prabhu said today. Prabhu, who met Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar at his official residence at Altinho this afternoon, said that a special programme would be held under ministry’s ‘Invest India’ initiative to attract investors to the state. “Our idea is to get more investments into Goa for the sectors which are environment-friendly.

We are trying to get investment for eco-tourism, logistics, Information Technology and others which generate good jobs,” Prabhu told PTI at the sidelines of an event here. “We will also emphasise for hitech industries like artificial intelligence, bio technology and others. Idea is that we should preserve the ecology of Goa and at the same time bring in investment in Goa so that the development happens,” Prabhu added. He said the event would be held in the month of February next year wherein top leaders from these sectors from various parts of the world would be invited to Goa.

The minister said in yet another initiative, the ministry is also planning to “promote Goa globally.” “At the same time we are also thinking of promoting Goa globally. Recently, we had organised an event in Stockholm called Make in India, it was very successful event,” he said. “The Prime Minister of Sweden had come and also top leading industrialists of that country were there. We are planning to do similar event for Goa in few months time,” he said, adding, the details about the venue would be worked out in the days to come.

“Today we discussed the possibility of hosting such an international event. In next few weeks, Parrikar is going to come to Delhi where we will give final touches to it,” Prabhu added. Speaking about the ease of doing business for various industries, the minister said that his ministry is working with the finance ministry to ensure that whatever has been the regime which promoted investments into various states of the country should be continued.

“We are constantly in dialogue with finance ministry. I am sure the vision of Prime Minister would be fulfilled by creating a conducive climate and more investment will come to India,” he added. Prabhu said that number of steps are taken to improve ease of doing business for that we (ministry) are organising major event in India to get start ups and venture capitalists to come to the country.