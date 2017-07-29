Meeting held between Punjab police, bank officials to check financial frauds

The Punjab police today held a meeting with representatives of several banks here to sensitise them regarding increasing financial frauds. (Source: Reuters)

The Punjab police today held a meeting with representatives of several banks here to sensitise them regarding increasing financial frauds. The meeting was attended by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ludhiana), Dhruman Nimbale, officials of the Cyber Crime cell and nearly 57 controlling officers representing about 900 banks branches. The bank officials were instructed to assess the vulnerabilities of their banking systems and ATM kiosks.They were also instructed to have guards deputed at all ATMs, and keep CCTV cameras in working condition, the police said. They were also told to scrutinise and verify the credentials of cash-van carriers and their security personnel, they said.

They were briefed on how to keep a check on the online transactions of customers, who were not aware of cyber frauds and could be misled by fraudulent call-centers, they said. The bank officials were also directed to closely scrutinise all transactions and sound an alert if any suspicious one takes place, the police said. It was discussed to device mechanism of sending SMS to the customer when a cheque is received for withdrawal from the customer’s account to stop any fake ones from getting processed, they said. As per the guidelines of RBI, all the banks have to take the details of beneficiary person or account when amount exceeds Rs 50,000, officials said. The bank officials were also made aware of the different modus-operandi of criminals and instructed to provide information asked by the police.