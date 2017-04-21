Meet the ‘Modi from Mumbai’, who feeds 500 helpless elderly people every day

Dr Modi wakes up every morning with the aim to feed 500 of these helpless people, who cannot put one meal on their table due to various reasons.

Life can be tough when you have seen the decades go by and don’t have the wherewithal to sustain yourself. It can be sadder when you have been abandoned by your loved ones and live in one of the thousands of old age homes in the country. These old men and women are often forgotten by their children and their families. But Dr Uday Modi of Bhayandar, Mumbai makes sure that they are not completely forgotten by the world at large. According to NDTV, Dr Modi wakes up every morning with the aim to feed 500 of these helpless people, who cannot put one meal on their table due to various reasons.

According to reports, this charity started when Dr Modi moved to Mumbai from Rajkot and started practising alternative medicine. About the one incident that changed the track of his life, Modi says that it was one of his patients, who was around 78 years old and had come to him with his chronically ill wife. The couple did not even have Rs 10 to buy a vada pao, he says. It was at this moment, that Dr Modi decided to start feeding the elderly. His tiffin service is aptly named after the Hindu mythological character of ‘Sharavan’, the epitome of the righteous son who carried his blind mother and father everywhere. The tiffin service had first started from his own kitchen, where his wife Kalpana cooked the food and sent it to the elderly people residing in the Mira-Bhayandar region. After starting with 11 tiffins, the service expanded to 200 tiffins in 10 years. The meals are cooked in two separate kitchens by two cooks. Dr Modi makes sure that the tiffins that are prepared for diabetic patients are prepared separately. A tiffin normally contains 6 chappatis and a curry, with rice and dal. However, on Sundays, the elderly get dessert and farsan, which is a standard Gujarati snack.

Also watch:

Dr Modi tells NDTV that they have 2 tempos and 4 dealer vans that help in the transportation of these tiffins. However, despite getting calls every day, Dr Modi regrets that they could not accommodate more people in the present situation. Dr Modi works as an artist in TV shows and serials. All the additional financial help comes from family and friends. He says that feeding 500 people with his own income does not come easily. He has a family that includes, a college going daughter, a son, who is a student of computer science and a wife. According to reports, Rs 3 lakh is spent each month on the tiffin services. Dr Modi states that he has only one desire- to build a ‘Dikra nu Ghar’ (a home like their own son’s) for the elderly.