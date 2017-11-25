Meet Tanveer Ahmed Mir: Talwars’ lawyer will now represent minor accused in Ryan boy Pradyuman murder case

The lawyer has confirmed that he will be defending the Class 11 student of the school who is accused of murder his younger schoolmate.

Tanveer Ahmed Mir, the lawyer who successfully defended dentist-couple Rajesh and Nupur Talwar in Aarushi Talwar murder case, is set to represent the case of a minor student booked in Ryan International School murder case. The lawyer has confirmed that he will be defending the Class 11 student of the school who is accused of murder his younger schoolmate. The lawyer had termed his battle as one of the honour for parents and their murdered daughter, Aarushi Talwar. Mir was the man who remained as the lawyer for Talwars for 7 years. The Ryan murder case too has drawn parallels with the 2008 killing of 14-year-old Aarushi because of the twists, turns, mysteries theories involved in both the cases.

In the ongoing case, the Haryana police had first arrested a school bus conductor on September 8 same day the boy was murdered. The conductor had allegedly confessed his crime. However, on the demand of boy’s father, the case was later transferred to CBI. In a shocking turn of events, the CBI gave a clean chit to the conductor and arrested a Class 11 student on November 7, accusing the latter of murdering Pradyuman Thakur,7, to delay a scheduled school examination. Both Arushi and Pradyuman murder cases were taken up prominently by national media. Ashok Kumar, the bus conductor arrested in the case, was released on bail on Thursday. Making shocking allegations, Kumar said that he was tied up, slapped, beaten, brutally tortured, and threatened by Gurgaon Police personnel. Responding to the allegations, Sandeep Khirwar, Commissioner of Police, said, “We will take appropriate action in the matter at the appropriate juncture.”

“They took me to the Sohna police station, tied up my hands and legs and started beating me up. They also administered electric shocks and told me that they would beat me up even more if I did not confess. So I did,” Kumar was quoted as saying. He added that he was given painkiller injections. “The men who beat me kept changing. Sometimes they were in uniform, sometimes in plainclothes. They did not even give me food to eat,” he alleged.

Meawhile, Pradyuman’s family has decided to approach the Supreme Court on Monday challenging bail granted to the Ryan School CEO Ryan Pinto and his family members. The bail was granted to the family by Punjab and Haryana High Court.