Meet Qamar Mohsin Shaikh, PM Narendra Modi’s Pakistani Rakhi sister

Recollecting her memories, she said that her first Rakshan Bandhan with Prime Minister Modi was when he was a RSS worker. (Image: ANI)

A Pakistani-origin woman has claimed that she has been tying Rakhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for over 20 years. Speaking to ANI here, Qamar Mohsin Shaikh said, “I have been tying Rakhi to Narendra bhai for the last 22-23 years, excited to do it this time too.” Shaikh, who came to India from Pakistan after marriage and has been living here since then, also said that two days back she received a call from Prime Minister Modi.

“This time I thought PM Modi must be busy but two days back he called up, I was very happy to know that; started preparing for Raksha Bandhan, said the Pakistan lady.

Recollecting her memories, she said that her first Rakshan Bandhan with Prime Minister Modi was when he was a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker. “When I first tied rakhi to Narendra bhai, he was a karyakarta but with his sheer hardwork and vision he has become the PM,” she narrated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan today wished the nation with his greeting on social media. He took to Twitter to share a post saying, “On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, congratulations to the nation. Greetings on Raksha Bandhan.”