Meet Palbinder Kaur Shergill, the Indian origin Sikh who became 1st turbaned judge in Canada SC

Indian origin Sikh woman Palbinder Kaur Shergill was appointed as the Judge of the Supreme Court of British Columbia in New Westminster on Saturday. She is the first turbaned Sikh woman to be appointed as an SC judge in Canada. In her appointment, World Sikh Organisation President Mukhbir Singh said, “The appointment of Justice Shergill is another milestone for the Sikh community in Canada. It is a matter of great pride that we today have the first turbaned Sikh-appointed to the judiciary in Canada and that too someone who has worked so closely with our organization.” Here are some facts about her-

Born in Rurka Kalan in Jalandhar district, Palbinder Kaur Shergill migrated to Canada at a young age of 4 along with her family. Currently, she is living in Surrey with his husband, daughter and two sons, according to an Indian Express report. Shergill actively fought various cases that include fighting for the rights of Sikh students to wear ‘kirpan in schools’ and she also represented the interests of the Canadian Sikh community on many occasions in several landmark cases heard by the Supreme Court of Canada, including dealing with freedom of religion, dealing with right of Sikh students to wear the kirpan in schools and with respect to the right of a Catholic high school to teach the provincial Ethics and Religious Culture course from a Catholic perspective, according to a report available on worldsikh.org

Palbinder Kaur Shergill has been serving the World Sikh Organisation of Canada since 1991, as general legal counsel on a pro bono basis, the report states. In 2012, she was appointed as the Queen’s Counsel and has also received the Queen’s Golden Jubilee Medal for Community Service. In the past, Shergill practiced law privately as a full-time lawyer and mediator with her law firm Shergill & Company. She also served as a Governor for the Trial Lawyers Association of BC and as a Director on the Fraser Health Authority Board from 2002 to 2008.