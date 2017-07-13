Meet DIG D Roopa, the firebrand supercop who exposed Sasikala VVIP treatment in jail

The lady cop, who decided to go against the system and turn into a whistleblower in the matter, stated in her report that the Director General (Prisons) also received a hefty amount of that Rs. 2 crore.

Creating political storm in Tamil Nadu, D Roopa, a senior police official in Karnataka has revealed that AIADMK chief VK Sasikala paid a bribe of Rs 2 crore for special treatment in Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara central prison. The lady cop, who decided to go against the system and turn into a whistleblower in the matter, stated in her report that the Director General (Prisons) also received a hefty amount of that Rs. 2 crore. However, the DG (Prisons) rejected the allegations saying no such favors were provided to Sasikala. The AIADMK General Secretary, soon after taking over the reigns of the party, was sentenced to jail soon after she surrendered before a trial court in Karnataka capital.

Who is D Roopa?

D Roopa has a history of winning accolades for her distinguished service in the police force. India Today reports that D Roopa secured 43rd rank in the UPSC exam in 2000. During training, Roopa was ranked fifth in her batch and was the sole officer allotted to the Karnataka cadre. Trained at NPS Hyderabad, Roopa is a sharpshooter and has won many awards. The supercop has also been conferred with President’s Police Medal for Meritorious service. Roopa is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer and also well versed with classical Hindustani music. In a distinguished act, Roopa went on to arrest the sitting Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Uma Bharti, after the court order in a rioting case. Roopa later made headlines for withdrawing a number of police personnel deployed in service of the politicians and VVIPs. Later, as the DCP City Armed Reserve, Roopa removed a number of police vehicles that were being used in the cavalcade of former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. Recently, she made headlines after she locked horns with Mysuru Kodagu MP Pratap Simha after four senior IPS officers went on central deputation. In a war of words, Roopa told Simha that politics and bureaucracy should be kept away from each other.