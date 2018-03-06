Meet Bharati Ghosh: West Bengal’s most wanted was once a top cop in Mamata Banerjee government

As her husband M V Raju is being questioned, Ghosh has been reaching out to the media outlets with through audio messages. (Source: IE)

We often come across incredible stories of individuals who have transformed their lives by making the right choices. In an incident that suggests otherwise, the West Bengal CID is on a nationwide hunt for Bharati Ghosh, a former superintendent of police and promotee IPS officer. A former top cop, Ghosh was believed to be close to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and has been alleged to have refrained from declaring her assets and is believed to be “missing” along with a constable bodyguard.

As her husband M V Raju is being questioned, Ghosh has been reaching out to the media outlets with through audio messages, claiming a witch hunt against her. Meanwhile, Raju who is a senior executive with Calcutta Stock Exchange was given interim bail until March 15 in the case.

The political war around this issue has already started with the opposition, including both the BJP and the Congress, demanding a CBI probe. They have also accused the Trinamool Congress government of going after Ghosh as she had information about huge overnight gold transactions following demonetisation. These parties have claimed that Ghosh also had some crucial details regarding the death of senior Maoist leader Kishenji alias Koteshwar Rao in West Midnapore in November 2011.

The case had come to light a month ago on February 1. Back then, an eatery owner, Chandan Majhi, had lodged a complaint at Ghatal subdivisional court in West Midnapore. In his complaint, Majhi had alleged extortion and cheating against police. CID was asked to investigate the matter by the court.

On the following day, they had conducted raids at a house reportedly owned by Raju and a complaint was also filed against sub-inspector Pradip Rath, assistant SI Debhashis Das, constable Sanjoy Mahoto and a gold trader, Bimal Ghorai.

Five days later, CID had filed another FIR, this time even naming Ghosh. A number of raids were conducted across West Bengal after this, including at the residences of Ghosh and police officers known to be close to her.

Six people have already been arrested in connection with the case including sub-inspector Rath, assistant SI Das, and two other police officials: inspector Subhankar De, circle inspector of Ghatal; and Chitta Pal, officer-in-charge of Ghatal.