Meet Akshaya Shanmugam, the 29-year-old Indian entry in Forbes’ ’30 under 30′

Akshaya Shanmugam, a Chennai native has been able to mark her place among the innovators and entrepreneurs in the Forbes’ ’30 under 30′ list in the area of healthcare. Akshaya Shanmugam, 29, is the CEO of Lumme Inc. The company has created a unique device which helps people combat addictive behaviour. The device has been developed by combining machine learning, wearable technology, and behavioural psychology. Shanmugam is India’s second entry to the list in two years. Earlier, Vivek Kopparthi, a 27-year-old had made it to 2017 for his contributions in neonatal care technology. The device created by Shanmugam senses smoker’s movements and predict a likely relapse. Then, a notification tells them not to light up. Lumme has raised $1.7 million in non-dilutive funding.

Shanmugam had completed her schooling at Chettinad Vidyashram and is an engineering graduate from Chennai’s Meenakshi Sundararajan Engineering College. The techie moved to the US for higher studies in 2009. She is a PhD gradutae from UMass Amherst and her doctoral research focused on developing an array of low-cost disease screening and health monitoring systems. The girl is an expert in data analytics, health monitoring, and in system integration and testing.

Apart from this, Akshaya is also the recipient of the Hluchyj fellowship, Special Tang award, David Wolf prize, Glass family demonstration award. She has also garnered business scholar award, the Eugene M. Isenberg scholar award for 2 consecutive years. “At Lumme, she combines her research experience in working with health monitoring systems and her entrepreneurial experiences to develop solutions that help people lead healthier lives,” her profile at the official website of Lumme reads.

As per Shanmugam’s statement to a leading daily, Lumme platform automatically detects addictive behaviour and a person’s indulgence in addictive behaviour. It the prevents it by delivering some interventions which are clinically validated. The platform also helps individuals gain better insights into their daily life. Also, it helps people to understand their lifestyle choices.

Last year, Vivek Kopparthi, co-founder of NeoLight that had developed a phototherapy device that is portable for use at home for jaundice. His company also works on a second tool to treat infant hypothermia. Apart from Kopparthi, there were 29 others who had taken an entry into the 2017 edition of Forbes’ list of super achievers under the age of 30 who seek to break the status quo and transform the world. This list of 30 game changers in 20 industries includes areas of healthcare, manufacturing, sports, and finance.

The 600 people in the list are included for “challenging the conventional wisdom and rewriting the rules for the next generation of entrepreneurs, entertainers, educators and more. They are passionate and formidable bunch, and for good reason. Their goal is nothing short of breaking the status quo and transforming the world.”