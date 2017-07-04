Meet Abhay Agrawal, the 15 year old whiz kid who cleared IIT-JEE Advance; from startup in robotics to much more, here is all you want to know

Abhay was always a bright mind and has brought us laurels at an early age, said Abhay’s father

What were you doing when you were a 15 year old? Most of the students at this age appear for Class 10 examinations. But Abhay Agrawal had different plans. The 15-year-old who hails from Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh was busy cracking the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advance 2017 and not just that, he even scored 2476 All India Rank. Following that, he has even secured a seat in IIT-BHU. In a report by Indian Express, he said,”I took admission in a coaching class in my city. Some people discouraged me but that motivated me to study hard.” As per a report by TOI, all the staffers of the Kanpur zone including the zone’s Vice-Chairman of IIT -JEE Prof Shalabh was surprised to see this. A JEE staffer said,”He could be the youngest candidate this year to join an IIT. His class 10 mark sheet confirms that he is fifteen and a half year old. He was born on November 9, 2001.”

Although Abhay has taken admission in IIT-BHU, he has opted for ‘float’ as he wants to get into IIT Roorkee. Abhay said,“Since I jumped initial classes, I could complete my 12th before other students. I have been lucky to crack JEE Advanced as well. I want to be in IIT-Roorkee and hope I will get it.”

In class 12 exams Abhay had scored 87.2 percent from CBSE Board and scored 85.63 percent in class 10 from UP Board. He aspires to own a startup that will deal in products related to robotics.

Abhay’s father works as a pump attendant at Firazabad Nagar Nigam. While talking to Indian Express, he expressed his joy over his sons’ achievement. He said,”Abhay was always a bright mind and has brought us laurels at an early age. Even the chief medical officer in Firozabad was surprised when he had to prepare his medical certificate. He would finish BTech also in the stipulated time.”

Similar to many entrance toppers, Abhay too chose to stay away from social media to focus on his studies. Though he had a Facebook account three years ago, he stopped using it when he entered class 11.