Meerut shocker! Russian belly dancers in hospital, liquor in ambulances for party; watch video

In a shocking incident, ambulances were used to ferry cartons of liquor and Russian belly dancers were invited to entertain the guests at the alumni meet of doctors at the state-run Lala Lajpat Rai Medical College. The meet was held on Monday evening inside the college premises where several eminent doctors were present. The college premises on Garh Road was hosting the silver jubilee function by the old school association which saw several eminent doctors from the 1992 batch in attendance when ambulances were pictured taking liquor inside. A video of the Russian dancers was also shared on the social media platform and has gone viral since then.

Caught off guard, the principal hurriedly ordered a departmental probe into the incident late in the evening. “I got to know about it in the evening and I am yet to hear from the organisers. We are yet not clear if ambulances of the institute or some other private hospital were deployed for the purpose. We will get to the bottom of this,” Vinay Agarwal, principal (incharge) of the medical college at Garh road, told Times Of India about the incident.

The act has been condemned by people on social media and even the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has hit out at the college. Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has hinted at a strong action against the medical college.

Here is the video from the Lala Lajpat Rai Medical College:

Ambulances were used to carry cartons of liquor, at the alumni meet of doctors at the state-run Lala Lajpat Rai Medical College, held on the college’s premises on Monday pic.twitter.com/6TLMe4WcaN — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) December 26, 2017

The Meerut Chief Medical Officer Rajkumar said that whatever happened was completely wrong and an inquiry has already been ordered. “I got to know that Russian belly dancers were called and liquor was stored in an ambulance van, it is absolutely wrong, it should not have happened at a state-run medical college. An inquiry has been ordered into the incident,” he was quoted saying.

There are several other media reports suggesting that the event had caused inconvenience to the patients as well.