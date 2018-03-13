  3. Meerut: BJP, BSP leaders come to blows as scuffle breaks out at Meerut Nagar Nigam meet

The incident happened during a Nigam Board meeting between the Councillors of the two parties.

March 13, 2018
A big scuffle broke out out between the leaders of Bahujan Samaj Party and Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut. The incident happened during a Nigam Board meeting between the Councillors of the two parties. The incident was recorded on camera.

WATCH: Scuffle breaks out between councillors of BSP and BJP in Meerut Nagar Nigam board meeting.

