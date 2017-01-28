Medium danger avalanche warning for some areas in Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh

A medium danger avalanche warning was issued today for some avalanche-prone slopes in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. (Source: PTI)

A medium danger avalanche warning was issued today for some avalanche-prone slopes in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. Chandigarh-based Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) issued the warning that would be valid for the next 24 hours starting at 5 pm today.

A SASE advisory said that “medium danger” warning is in place for avalanche prone slopes in Kupwara, Bandipora, Anantnag, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kulgam, Budgam, Poonch, Rajouri, Ramban, Reasi, Doda, Kishtwar and Kargil districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Medium danger avalanche warning for the same period has also been issued for avalanche-prone slopes in Kullu, Chamba, Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur districts of Himachal Pradesh. “People are advised to keep clearing the snow deposition from rooftops of their houses/bunkers to avoid damages,” it said.