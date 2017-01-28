Medical board fails to make any conclusion in report on Sunanda Pushkar’s death

The medical board constituted to submit a report on the death of Sunanda Pushkar, wife of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, has failed to make any conclusions in its findings submitted to Delhi Police. (PTI)

The medical board constituted to submit a report on the death of Sunanda Pushkar, wife of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, has failed to make any conclusions in its findings submitted to Delhi Police. In its report submitted to the SIT, which is probing the case, the medical board, after studying the findings of FBI and AIIMS said the cause of her death is inconclusive. “The medical board submitted its report a month back and they have failed to give any conclusive results. We have asked them to study the findings of FBI and AIIMS again to draw a conclusion,” a senior police officer said.

The medical board, comprising doctors from Delhi, Chandigarh and Puducherry was formed to study the findings of FBI and AIIMS. Police is now waiting for retrieval of deleted chats from Sunanda’s phone. In September, Sunanda’s viscera samples were brought back from a FBI lab in the US by the members of a Delhi Police team probing the high profile case.

The Delhi Police had also asked the FBI lab to submit its final list of observations so that they can be produced before a medical board. In January last year, a medical board comprising doctors from AIIMS, had given its opinion on the FBI report on her viscera samples, unanimously concluding that there was presence of anxiety drug Alprax in her stomach.

Sunanda (51) was found dead at a suite in a five-star hotel in South Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014, a day after her spat with Pakistani journalist Mehr Tarar on Twitter over her alleged affair with Tharoor. Several persons including Tharoor have been questioned in connection with her death. Police have also conducted polygraph test on six persons, all prime witnesses in the case, including Tharoor’s domestic help Narayan Singh, driver Bajrangi and Sanjay Dewan, a close friend of the couple. In February, Tarar was questioned about her relation with the Congress leader and his wife, her fight with Sunanda over Twitter, and other issues revolving around Sunanda’s death.