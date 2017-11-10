Medical admisson scam: SC seeks response from Centre, CBI

The Supreme Court on Thursday sought response from the Centre and the CBI on a petition seeking thorough probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a former Supreme Court judge into an alleged corruption in medical admissions that also involved sitting and retired judges.(Image: IE)

The Supreme Court on Thursday sought response from the Centre and the CBI on a petition seeking thorough probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a former Supreme Court judge into an alleged corruption in medical admissions that also involved sitting and retired judges. A bench of justices J Chelameswar and S Abdul Nazeer referred the petition regarding alleged bribes being taken in the names of judges to a five-judge Constitution Bench comprising senior-most Supreme Court judges. It also directed the CBI, which is currently investigating the matter, to seal and keep in safe custody the documents and relevant materials recovered during the probe and produce them before the apex court on Monday.

The CBI had lodged an FIR on September 19 and arrested former Odisha High Court judge IM Quddusi in connection with an alleged “cash-for-judicial relief scam” involving a Lucknow-based medical college. The FIR also alleged that a middle man named Biswanath Agarwala from Orissa was engaged with the purpose of influencing the judges. Immediately after registration of the FIR, raids were conducted and reports suggest that about `2 crore in cash was recovered from the conspirators and some of them were arrested including the retired judge, who was later granted bail by a special CBI court in Delhi.

The investigating agency had accused Quddusi of trying to influence a “public servant” and had recorded a large number of conversations between various accused during the investigation. Senior counsel Dushyant Dave, appearing for advocate Kamini Jaiswal (the petitioner), submitted that since chief justice of India Dipak Misra-led bench heard medical admission cases, the CJI should not be part of the five-judge bench that would take up the matter on Monday.