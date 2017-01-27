Media have ‘convicted’ me guilty without trial, says Vijay Mallya

Beleaguered liquor baron Vijay Mallya on Friday launched a scathing attack on media, saying, “In our Country I assumed that innocence prevails till proven guilty. Media have convicted me guilty without trial with widespread influence.” (Reuters)

Beleaguered liquor baron Vijay Mallya on Friday launched a scathing attack on media, saying, “In our Country I assumed that innocence prevails till proven guilty. Media have convicted me guilty without trial with widespread influence.” In a series of tweets, Mallya said, “Our President said “A wise and discerning mind is necessary @TimesNow instead of your usual sensationalism stirring up controversy for TRP.” “Till this minute there is no final judicial determination on what KFA owes to Banks and what I may owe in my personal capacity after trial,” he said, adding, “Yet it is reported that I have fled or run away owing money to Banks that I never ever borrowed in the first place.”

Earlier, Mallya had rubbished the SEBI’s allegations of indulging in fraudulent activities and said that he is getting used to these witch hunts coming from all directions with no legal basis whatsoever. “Allegations of fund diversion out of USL are baseless. USL accounts were approved by top Auditors, an eminent Board of Directors in shareholders,” Mallya said, adding this shows what government machinery can do.

Check out Vijay Mallya’s tweet

In our Country I assumed that innocence prevails till proven guilty. Media have convicted me guilty without trial with widespread influence — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) January 26, 2017

Mallya, who has been accused of diversion of funds from Kingfisher Airlines, tweeted, “CBI alleges diversion of funds OUT of Kingfisher Air. SEBI alleges diversion of funds from USL INTO Kingfisher Air. What joke is this?” “For 30 years I built the world’s largest spirits company in India’s largest brewing company. Also launched the finest Airline. This is what I get?,” he added.

Check out Vijay Mallya’s tweet

Till this minute there is no final judicial determination on what KFA owes to Banks and what I may owe in my personal capacity after trial. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) January 26, 2017

Earlier on Wednesday, market regulator SEBI barred Mallya from the stock market for fraudulently diverting about Rs. 1,881 crore from United Spirits (USL) to various other entities within the UB Group, including now grounded Kingfisher Airlines (KFA). It also instructed USL to report to SEBI, within 21 days, about the action it has initiated against Mallya, Capoor and others. Along with Mallya, SEBI also barred another six people including Ashok Capoor and V K Rekhi, both former MDs of USL from the market. Capoor has also been barred from directorship of any listed company.

Watch this video

This is not the first instance of Mallya trying to shift the blame to media. In 2016, Mallya had accused the media, saying: ” Once a media witch hunt starts it escalates into a raging fire where truth and facts are burnt to ashes. Let media bosses not forget help, favours, accommodation that I have provided over several years which are documented. Now lies to gain TRP?.” In another attack on media, Mallya had tweeted, “I am being hunted down by media in UK. Sadly they did not look in the obvious place. I will not speak to media so don’t waste your efforts.”

(With agency inputs)