Mecca Masjid blast LIVE Updates: NIA court likely to pronounce verdict in 11-year-old Hyderababd attack case today

Mecca Masjid blast LIVE Updates: The special NIA court is likely will soon announce its verdict in the 2007 Mecca Masjid Blast in Hyderabad which claimed nine lives. The trial in the case was concluded last week and was posted for judgment today. The deadly explosion, which took place in Hyderabad on May 18, 2007, during Friday prayers had also left 58 others injured. After an initial investigation by the local police, the case was transferred to CBI, which filed a chargesheet. Later, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the case from the CBI in 2011. The NIA named 11 persons in its chargesheet allegedly belonging to right-wing organisations.

Only five of the total accused have been tried in the court. The accused Devendra Gupta, Lokesh Sharma, Swami Aseemanand alias Naba Kumar Sarkar, Bharat Mohanlal Rateshwar alias Bharat Bhai and Rajendra Chowdhary were arrested in the case. The two other accused – Sandeep V Dange and Ramchandra Kalsangra — are absconding, while another accused Sunil Joshi had died. The investigations are continuing against two other accused.

The NIA had examined as many as 226 witnesses during the trial and as many as 411 documents exhibited. Two accused – Swami Aseemanand and Bharat Mohanlal Rateshwar – are out on bail. The three others have been lodged in the Central prison here under judicial remand. A Rajasthan court had sentenced Gupta and others to life in jail in the Ajmer Dargah blast case in March 2017.

