Measures should be put in place to ward off smog: UP CM 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said that strict measures should be put in place to conserve and protect the environment to ward off smog like conditions in the state. The chief minister also said that after the completion of the civic polls, his government would bring a plan for the disposal of garbage through which bio-compose oil could be derived. “Deforestation and illegal mining pose serious threat to the environment and if these are not checked, these can cause a serious threat to human life,” he said in a function at the Devi Patan Shaktipeeth here. “It is because the environment has been harmed that there is the problem of smog because of which people are experiencing breathing problems and also getting serious ailments,” Adityanath said.

Stressing on public participation to make the “gau, ganga and gayatri” programme a success, he said that it cannot be left only to seers and priests to work on it. “People dispose polythene on the roads which is a major problem for cattle. This needs to be checked… cows can be a mode to strengthen the Indian economy ,” he said.

Religion does not merely mean ‘puja-paath’, but to work for the benefit of the people. The manner of offering prayers can be different, but the aim of all is the same, the chief minister said. He also asked people to plant five samplings on the birth of a girl.