Meal at just Rs 5: After Madhya Pradesh, now Chhattisgarh govt to provide cheap food to public

In a move aimed at providing subsidised food to poor people at selected places, the Chhattisgarh government is set to launch two new schemes under which the food would be made available at a price of Rs 5. The other scheme is related to developing e-rickshaws for poor, reports Patrika news. Chhattisgarh Housing and Other Construction Works Welfare department, Chairpersons Mohan NT and Yogesh Dutt Mishra told reporters in Circuit House of Mahasamund district that people will be provided with meal worth Rs 5 under “Pandit Deendayal Shram Anya Sahayta Yojna”. He also informed that this scheme is only valid for registered workers. As far as e-rickshaws are considered, under this scheme the distribution of 100 e-rickshaws is targetted. The subsidy of Rs 50000 will be provided to workers and there is also provision for Rs 50000 cash loan. The workers will have to give Rs 10000 to avail the benefit under the e-rickshaw scheme. The chairperson also informed that the labour ministry has already received 10-11 application for this and 4 workers have also been befitted under this scheme as of now.

The Chairperson also said that under Chief Minister Cycle assistance programme both men and women have been provided with bicycles free of cost. Under “Silai Sahayta”, women aged between 36 to 60 years are provided with stitching machines free of cost. The chairperson also gave information regarding 23 programmes of the department. He also informed that to protect workers from the exploitation from the middlemen, the department has also employed worker’s friends present in the district. These individuals help workers in the process of availing the benefits under various schemes.

This is not the first time that a scheme of providing the low-cost meal to workers has been implemented by any state. The Madhya Pradesh government through ‘Deendayal Rasoi Yojana’, provide subsidised meals to the poor at Rs 5 per plate at some select outlets. The ambitious scheme of the MP government was launched on April 7, simultaneously in Bhopal and Gwalior.

In Tamil Nadu, Amma Unavagam (Amma Canteen) is a food subsidisation programme run by the state government that is quite popular among the people. Under the scheme, municipal corporations of the state-run canteens that serve food at low prices.