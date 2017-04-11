MEA Sushma Swaraj warns Pakistan of ‘consequences’; says Kulbhushan Jadhav son of India, will ensure justice

Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj. (ANI)

In the wake of Pakistan’s death penalty for Ex-Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj makes a strong statement in Rajya Sabha on April 11. Convicting Pakistan of a cold-blooded murder attempt, she said, “There is no evidence of any wrongdoing by Kulbhushan Jadhav. This is an act of premeditated murder.” He further warned Pakistan to be cautious of their act and said, “I would caution Pakistan government to consider the consequences for our bilateral relationship if they proceed on this matter.”

#WATCH LIVE: EAM Sushma Swaraj speaking in Rajya Sabha on death sentence to Kulbhushan Jadhav http://t.co/BkC6ws2kws — ANI (@ANI_news) April 11, 2017

She then added, “Will go out of the way to save him, wo poore Hindustan ka beta hai.” MEA Swaraj then said, “Hindustan ke iss bete ko bachane ke liye acha vakeel khada karna toh bohot chhoti baat hai, hum President tak bhi baat karenge” (In order to save the son of the nation, we will not only hire a good advocate and the President will also talk to them.) While talking about the doubts of Pakistani leaders, she said, “A senior Pakistan leader has himself expressed doubts about the adequacy of claims in this case.”

Protests have erupted in India over the death sentence given to former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav in Pakistan even as support poured in for him demanding the Narendra Modi government give a befitting reply to the neighbouring nation. From Parliament to the streets across the country to social media domain, the clamour has grown to save Jadhav. Protest against Pakistan and death sentence given to Kulbhushan Jadhav, outside Islamic Centre of India in Lucknow and also near Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.