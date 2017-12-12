MEA Sushma Swaraj continues humanitarian work; approves medical visas to six Pakistani nationals

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj via her twitter account on Monday announced the approval of medical visas for six Pakistani nationals. (PTI)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj via her twitter account on Monday announced the approval of medical visas for six Pakistani nationals. She tweeted, “On the advice of Indian High Commission in Pakistan, we have approved medical visa of Mrs Ayesha Arif, Muhammad Saeed, Abdul Razzaq Chaudhary, Shahid Iqbal, Muhammad Basharat Bhatti and Raza Ali Mangwano–all Pakistani nationals for their treatment in India. @IndiainPakistan.” Sushma Swaraj is known in both countries for her humanitarian work and rapid response to any user in need of medical visas for treatment in India. Swaraj has been adopting a humanitarian approach in granting visa to Pakistani nationals on medical grounds, despite the strain in ties between the two sides over a host of sticky issues, including cross-border terrorism.

The MEA minister is also known to keep a constant track on the requests posted by Non-Residential Indians (NRIs) through social media platforms. She responds quickly and tries to aid the person. On Monday, Sushma Swaraj asked for a report from India’s consul general in Chicago about an attack on a 30-year-old Indian national in the United States about an attack on Mohammad Akbar, a 30-year-old Indian national who was attacked by an unknown assailant in the US. Sushma Swaraj tweeted, “I have asked for a report from our Consul General in Chicago”.

Mohammad Akbar was seriously injured in the shooting on December 6 that happened near the Albany Park neighbourhood in Chicago, according to a report by PTI. Mohammad was admitted in a serious condition into Illinois Masonic Medical Centre after he was shot in the cheek. Mohammad Akbar hails from Hyderabad, is currently pursuing his postgraduate degree in computer systems networking and telecommunications at DeVry University in the US city. In another tweet, Swaraj informed that she had sought details from the Uttar Pradesh government on reports that a number of foreign tourists were beaten up in Mirzapur.