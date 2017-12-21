MEA Sushma Swaraj approves medical visas of 3 pakistan nationals

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj announced that medical visas have been approved for three Pakistani nationals.(Image: IE)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj announced that medical visas have been approved for three Pakistani nationals. “Pakistan nationals Fatima Naeem (13 years), Mansoor Bhagani and Shehab Asif have sought medical visa for their treatment in India. We have approved their visa,” she tweeted yesterday. Asif needs a liver transplant and has an appointment at a Chennai hospital. Swaraj has adopted a sympathetic stand on granting medical visas to Pakistani nationals notwithstanding the strain in bilateral ties.