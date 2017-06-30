MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay set for PMO shift, Ravish Kumar likely replacement

Gopal Baglay addressing a press conference. (File photo: ANI)

MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay is expected to be shifted to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) as joint secretary. His likely successor is Ravish Kumar and he is reportedly learning the intricacies of the job, an Indian Express report said. Kumar was part of the delegation during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States. Kumar, who is India’s consul general in Frankfurt currently, is expected to be part of the Prime minister’s entourage in the upcoming trips to Israel and Germany, to learn the tricks of the trade, the paper said.

In the meantime, IAS officer Rajive Kumar from the Uttar Pradesh cadre was appointed as the new state chief secretary yesterday, replacing Rahul Bhatnagar. The Yogi Adityanath Government also reshuffled beaureaucratic appointments to about 40 government posts, said Indian Express. Before this appointment, the 1981-batch IAS officer was serving as secretary, ministry of shipping since December 2014.

Soon after assuming office, Kumar met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, where they discussed priorities of the state government. “Infrastructure like roads and electricity is top on the priority of the government. The CM is also concerned about ensuring that poor people get ration cards and to ensure that the medical department is geared up to meet immediate medical attention to those in need,” he told The Indian Express.

When asked about the political pressure on bureaucracy, the new chief secretary said every one has to work according to law. He further said that during his 36-years’ of service, he has refused works politely that were not possible as per law.“If it was not possible, then I would politely refuse them,” he was quoted as saying by paper. He added that his taks would be to make sure that targets are achieved in time.