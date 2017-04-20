MEA hits out at China in renaming row, says ‘Arunachal Pradesh is integral part of India’

MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay said Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

Responding to China’s act of renaming six cities of Arunachal Pradesh, the spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs, Gopal Baglay on Thursday said this doesn’t make illegally held territory legal. While addressing the media he added that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India. “Renaming or inventing a name does not make illegally held territory legal. Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India,” Baglay was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

Earlier in the day, the Union Minister for Urban Development, Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation, Information and Broadcasting Venkaiah Naidu gave a strong reply to China by saying every inch of Arunachal Pradesh belongs to India and no country has the right to rename our cities. On Wednesday, China had announced that it has ‘standardised’ official names for six places in Arunachal Pradesh and termed the provocative move as a ‘legitimate action’.

According to the news agency PTI, the places have been named using the Roman alphabets as Wo’gyainling, Mila Ri, Qoidengarbo Ri, Mainquka, Bumo La and Namkapub Ri. “These names reflect…China’s territorial claim over South Tibet (Arunachal Pradesh) is supported by clear evidence in terms of history, culture and administration,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told reporters.

Also, speaking about the Kulbhushan Jadhav death sentence row in Pakistan, Baglay said MEA is concerned about his health and whereabouts. He added that India has requested for consular access to Pakistan 14 times and has asked for it once again. He also addressed the issue of US H1-B visas by saying that, “once US executive order is passed, we will see in detail the changes made & then act.”

He made a reference to reports of 13 Indians being killed in US ‘MOAB’ strike and said that there is no official information about it.