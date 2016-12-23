MEA expresses concerns to China and Pakistan as CPEC passes through sovereign Indian territory

Vikas Swarup asserted that the country had never refused any proposals of talks between India and Pakistan to ensure a peaceful atmosphere. (ANI)

Amid continuing tension between India and Pakistan, with frequent cross border firing by authorized and unauthorized armed groups from the neighboring country, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Vikas Swarup, today stated that the external ministry had expressed their concerns to China and Pakistan over the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as it passes through sovereign Indian territory.

The MEA spokesperson also asserted that the country had never refused any proposals of talks between India and Pakistan to ensure a peaceful atmosphere but had also stated that the neighboring country needs to stop providing support to terrorism and terror outfits.

Following allegation made by a Norwageian couple claiming that authorities had taken their five-year old child on frivolous complaint of abuse, Vikas Swarup said that the Embassy is fully prepared to communicate with local authorities and highlighten the fact that separating a child from his parents is a humanitarian issue.

Earlier in the day, a Chinese official media, said that while China opposes the attempts of labeling Pakistan as ‘supporting terrorism’, the country had also urged India to participate in the 46 million dollar China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

An article published in the state-run Global Times read, “Surprise aside (over General’s call), New Delhi should consider accepting the olive branch Pakistan has extended in a bid to participate in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.”