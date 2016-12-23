MEA announces new passport rules, Aadhar card can now be used for DoB verification

The MEA in a statement said that the presentation of an Adhar Card or an E-Aadhar would be accepted as a proof of Date of Birth. (PTI)

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday announced new rules for the application of passport. The MEA in a statement said that the presentation of an Adhar Card or an E-Aadhar would be accepted as a proof of Date of Birth. According to the statutory provisions of the Passport rules, 1980, all the applicants who ere born after 26/01/1989 had to submit a birth certificate in order to receive their passports. But the new rule according to ABP News dictates that the applicants could now submit one of these following documents as a DOB proof for the submission of their application.

a) A birth certificate issued by the Registrar of Births or any such authorities such as the Municipal corporation among others who have been given the power to do so by the Registration of Birth and Deaths Act, 1969.

b) A school leaving or a transfer or the matriculation certificate issued by the school with a recognised educational board that contains the date of birth of the passport applicant.

c) A PAN (Permanent Account Number) card which is issued by the Income Tax department. It also contains the Date of Birth of the applicant.

d) The Aadhar Card would be the newest addition to the list of documents that could be shown as a proof of the date of birth of the applicant.

e) A copy of the service record of the applicant or the Pay Pension Order. It has to be noted that this document is only applicable in case the applicant is/was a retired government employee. Besides, both these documents have to be attested by the officer-in-charge of the respective administration of the ministry/department of the applicant.

f)The Driver’s licence issued by respective state government’s Transport department.

g) The election Photo Identity card(EPIC), which is issued by the election Commission of India.

f) The Policy bonds which have been issued by the Public Life Insurances/Companies.

The new passport rules were reportedly formulated on the basis of a report of a three-member Committee. The committee was comprised of the officials of the MEA and the Ministry of Women and Child Development. One of the prominent reforms in the new passport laws was the non-requirement of the name of the spouse of divorced women or the requirement of a certificate of non-consent from the parent of the child, who are born out of a wedlock.