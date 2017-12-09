Me Too campaign behind government’s decision to make it mandatory for companies to comply with Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act?

Maneka Gandhi (PTI)

Even as the Time Magazine recognised the #MeToo Silence Breakers as its Person of the Year, reports suggest that that the pressure built up by the international campaign also reason for the Corporate Affairs Ministry agreeing to make it mandatory for companies to comply with the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act. Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi for years had been urging the ministry for the same only to be told that industry representatives were against “enhanced disclosures under the Companies Act, 2013 and adding to these may not be desirable”.

Earlier in September, after the murder of a class VII student in Gurgaon, the minister had urged parents and school authorities to be careful about child sexual abuse. The boy was found with his throat slit in a washroom in Ryan School building. She also said that the government was making “all-out efforts” to deal with child sexual abuse and appealed to parents to report such occurrences on the POCSO e-box — an online complaint box for reporting child sexual abuse. The recent recognition by the Time magazine for the hashtag #MeToo Silence Breakers had come amidst the wave of public allegations of sexual misconduct which targeted a number of prominent men in US politics, media and entertainment, leading to numerous firings and probes.

As a number of people made their accusations in public, other individuals also came out with their own stories of harassment and assault, often with posts on social media platforms using the hashtag #MeToo. US President Donald Trump, who was the magazine’s person of the year last year, was the first runner-up. he was followed by Chinese President Xi Jinping.