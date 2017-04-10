MCD polls: Samajwadi Party releases manifesto, 29 candidates in fray

29 candidates are in the fray for the polls due on April 23 and the party has lined up star campaigners for it. (Reuters)The Samajwadi Party today released its party manifesto for the Delhi civic polls this month in which it has promised constitution of a municipal development board and regularisation of contractual employees. 29 candidates are in the fray for the polls due on April 23 and the party has lined up star campaigners for it. “Our party chief Akhilesh Yadav is tentatively scheduled to address a rally each in east, south and north Delhi on April 18-20. Other main campaigners would be canvassing ahead of him,” SP’s Delhi unit chief Usha Yadav said.

The party said all its 29 candidates are fighting on ‘cycle’ symbol. SP had earlier targeted a big number of contestants.

“We want to have candidates who are serious and understand our vision for Delhi. In 2012 MCD polls, we had fought on 104 seats and won three seats. This time we want to have a more focussed approach.

“As per our manifesto, we will constitute a municipal development board to resolve various long-standing issues, including development of people residing in JJ colonies, solid waste management.

“Also, there has been a perpetual issue of pending salary of sanitation workers. If we are voted to power, we will regularise contractual workers as well,” Delhi SP spokesperson R S Yadav said.

The party has fielded 13 candidates for EDMC, 9 for SDMC and seven for NDMC.

The erstwhile unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi was trifurcated into North, South and East Delhi Municipal Corporations in 2012.

Out of the total 272 wards, NDMC and SDMC have 104 seats each while EDMC has 64.

The MCD has been ruled by the BJP for the last 10 years.