MCD polls: In another major promise, Arvind Kejriwal announces power subsidy for tenants if AAP elected to power

Arvind Kejriwalhad assured to abolish house tax, as the ruling party at Delhi government gears up to wrest control of the three BJP ruled Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCDs).

Ahead of the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in an attempt to woo voters, today announced that if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is elected to power, the party would extend power and water subsidies to tenants as well. While this is the second major poll promise made by the AAP supremo, earlier he had assured to abolish house tax, as the ruling party at Delhi government gears up to wrest control of the three BJP ruled Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCDs).

Over a post in Twitter, Kejriwal mentioned, “The tenants living in Delhi do not get the benefit of low tariffs on power and water. After the MCD polls, we will also work to extend the relief to these tenants.”

The chief minister, however, did not give any timeline on implementation of the promise. He alleged that if the BJP and the Congress are voted to power, they will hike the electricity tariffs in the national capital. AAP leaders said the move would help the party reach a wider voter base, who have not got the relief of power subsidy.

Also Watch:



As per the Delhi government scheme, consumers whose monthly power consumption does not exceed 400 units get 50 per cent subsidy in tariff while it provides 20,000 litres of free water per month to a family. Many of those who sublet rooms in Delhi do not have a separate electricity metre. So, even if the tenant consumes 250 units and the landlord uses as many units, jointly it exceeds the slab of 400 units, depriving the tenants of subsidy.

Yesterday, in a rather interesting turn of events, a section of the crowd at a rally of Arvind Kejriwal started chanting ‘Modi Modi’, even when the Delhi CM was addressing the rally. Addressing the rally, Kejriwal raised several issues faced by the government due to lack of cooperation with the MCD, at the rally in Gautam Vihar Chowk area. And as a section of the crowd started shouting ‘Modi Modi’ during Kejriwal’s speech at the rally in Gautam Vihar Chowk area, the AAP chief had however reacted swiftly at the crowd. Taking a hit at the crowd Kejriwal said that if by chanting ‘Modi Modi’ house taxes get exempted, or the electricity bill rate comes down, then even he is ready to chant the name of the Prime Minister.

(With inputs from agencies)