MCD polls: Delhi unable to function without people from Bihar, says Nitish Kumar

Ahead of MCD polls in Delhi, which is slated to be held on April 23, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has made an emotional pitch at a public meeting Burari on Saturday, a report by ‘The Indian Express’ has said. “Delhi cannot function without Biharis,” he told the gathering.

His party, the JD (U) is contesting in 113 of 272 seats in the national capital. During his first municipal election meeting in Delhi, he had spoken of changing perception about the state, even among Biharis who are staying in the capital.

The chief minister said that nearly 20 years back people from Bihar and Purvanchal who had come to Delhi, were not so outspoken, but things had changed slowly. With things started getting developed in the state, Bihar from Bihar have started introducing themselves with pride in Delhi.

Nitish Kumar, while underlining the contribution of migrants from his state said that those who had come to Delhi, nearly two or three generations back have made it their home now.

“Biharis have an attribute that they do not depend on anyone’s mercy, they build their identity on their own. In Delhi, many have formed their identities. I always say, people of my Bihar do not add to anyone’s burden when they go out. Instead, they lift people’s burden and form their identity,” he was quoted as saying by the paper.

The party’s decision to to contest municipal polls came after discussions with residents, the chief minister added. The party had decixded to contest elections after considering wishes of the people, he said.

While the JD(U) has decided to take part in civic polls independently even after receiving support from parties like Congress and AAP in the past few years, Nitish Kumar’s speech did not address the issue.

His address had emphasised on the need for full statehood being given to Delhi “Delhi has become a state but what kind of a state is it? Law and order and other work is under the Centre. We want Delhi to get full statehood. A lot of hurdles get created due to this,” the chief minister was further quoted as saying.