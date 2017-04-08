MCD polls: Delhi BJP comes up with ‘Aarop Patra’ on AAP

Delhi BJP comes up with ‘Aarop Patra’ on AAP. (PTI)

Stepping up its attack on the AAP ahead of the municipal polls, the Delhi BJP today released an ‘Aarop Patra’ (charge sheet), alleging the ruling party has failed to fulfil most of its poll promises. Addressing a press conference at the party office here, BJP leader and former Delhi mayor Arti Mehra said the Aam Aadmi Party has “again started making false promises” eyeing the municipal elections. “Before the Delhi Assembly polls (2015), the AAP enticed voters by making huge promises. They came up with a 70-point agenda,” she said.

“But, now those manifestos are nowhere to be seen– neither on AAP’s website nor on social media accounts of any of its MLAs. They have cheated people of Delhi,” Arti alleged. However, the manifesto and the agenda are available on the AAP’s website. Reading from the charge sheet– ‘Delhi ki AAP Sarkar par Janta ka Aarop Patra’-she enumerated some of the major pre-poll promises made by the AAP.

She said the party had promised to end VIP culture by taking red-beacon off cars, build 500 new schools, give jobs to the youth, open 20 new degree colleges, and install CCTV cameras in buses. “Kejriwal had said, 1,639 unauthorised colonies would be regularised if they came to power. But, not a single one has been authorised in the last two years.

“After facing humiliation in Varanasi in Lok Sabha polls, he had sworn on his children’s name that he would work for people of Delhi. But, he and his party leaders went gallivanting to Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand,” she said. The party said it will also circulate a letter written by Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, highlighting the “achievements” of the BJP-ruled MCD over the last 10 years.

In the letter, the party has also attacked Congress over “CWG and water tanker scams” and the AAP over controversies surrounding its few MLAs.

Veteran leader and former Delhi Mayor Mahesh Chandra Sharma and senior leader Ashish Sood also were part of the press conference. “The two years are not fabulous for AAP, only fabulous advertising has been done in this period (‘do saal bemisal nahin, bemisal advertising hui hay party ke dwara’),” Sood alleged.

Mehra, who served as Mayor 2007-2009, when the municipal corporation of Delhi was unified, also said, “trifurcation was a bad idea and the decision was taken by then Congress government with not much wisdom”. The erstwhile unified MCD was trifurcated in 2012 into North, South and East Municipal Corporations.

Out of the total 272 wards, NDMC and SDMC have 104 seats each while EDMC has 64. The BJP has over 150 sitting councillors in the MCD, which it has been ruling for the last 10 years. This year the party has decided to field only fresh faces. The poll is scheduled for April 23.