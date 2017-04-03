MCD Polls: Congress suffers setback, veteran leader AK Walia resigns from party

He had been an MLA of the Delhi Assembly for the four consecutive terms. (ANI)

In a major setback for the Delhi Unit of the Congress just ahead of MCD polls, its senior leader AK Walia has resigned from the party today. As per NDTV report, the former Delhi health minister was said to be upset over ticket distribution in upcoming civic polls, which is slated to be held in the national capital on April 23.

Later speaking to the media, the former Delhi minister said he would look for other ways to serve Delhi. He had been an MLA of the Delhi Assembly for the four consecutive terms. While he was an MLA from Geeta Colony during his first three terms in 1993,1998,2003, AK Walia won from Laxmi Nagar in his last tenure as an MLA in 2013. Apart from being a health minister in Sheila Dikshit government in the capital, he had also handled Urban Development, Land & Building portfolios.

Will sit at home&work.Will look for other ways to serve in Delhi: Senior Congress leader Dr AK Walia on if his grievances aren’t addressed pic.twitter.com/YtyMVWtLUM — ANI (@ANI_news) April 3, 2017

His resignation from the Congress is likely to create a problem for the party in the national capital, with only a few days left for the MCD elections.

In a related development, another former Congress leader Amrish Singh Gautam joined the BJP later in the day. Speaking on duel setback, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit told ANI that the way Delhi Congress behaved with senior leaders was quite unfortunate. Another Delhi Congress leader AS Lovely also said it’s the duty of the party state president to see that all stay together in the party.

Jis terah se Delhi Congress ne senior netao ke sath bartaav kiya hai wo thik nahi hai: Sandeep Dikshit, Congress pic.twitter.com/GlIE1623Ak — ANI (@ANI_news) April 3, 2017

In the meantime, the Congress last week had come out with a blueprint to counter the AAP and BJP in the civic polls.

One of these is a blueprint for improving primary education and municipal health services in the national capital. As per ‘The Indian Express’ report, the party has involved senior leaders Salman Khursheed and Shashi Tharoor to prepare the document.

It shows suggests that Congress is focused on a constructive campaign for the civic polls offering solutions to the problems faced by the residents if the national capital. This was stressed by former Union HRD Minister Tharoor, who was quoted by the paper as saying, “Instead of ‘Tu-Tu Mai-Mai’ campaigning involving allegations on opponents, we are contesting elections in an unprecedentedly professional manner.”