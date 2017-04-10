MCD polls: BJP sidelines two senior Delhi leaders, Sahasrabuddhe takes charge

MCD Elections 2017: Delhi BJP has not given tickets to its sitting councilors who number around 140, for three municipal corporations. (Reuters)

Unhappy with the wrangling within the party rank, BJP’s central leadership has decided to “sideline” two senior Delhi functionaries while authorising national vice president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe to take major decisions on the MCD polls. “The organising secretary and in-charge of Delhi unit have been sidelined by the national leadership and Sahasrabuddhe has been given full power to take all important decisions on the MCD polls,” a top source said. While Siddharthan is organising secretary of the party Shyam Jaju is its Delhi unit in-charge.

The party has also identified over 30 Delhi leaders, including executive committee office-bearers, members and sitting councilors, against whom complaints of “working against the party” candidates have been received, the source said. The party has decided to effect a major overhaul of the state unit executive after elections but for now the members have been hinted to mend their ways, said the source.

The BJP, pitted against the AAP and the Congress for polls to 272 wards in three municipal corporations, is also wary of “revolt” by a section of partymen. “There are around 32 identified partymen including some sitting councilors who are in a mood to revolt. The complaint against the organising secretary was that he was unable to check their anti-party activities,” said a senior Delhi BJP leader.

Delhi BJP has not given tickets to its sitting councilors who number around 140, for three municipal corporations. The president of Delhi BJP, Manoj Tiwari, has also complained against “anti-party” activities of some of the leaders to the national president Amit Shah.