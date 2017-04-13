MCD Polls: Arvind Kejriwal following in the footsetps of PM Narendra Modi? Promises clean toilets across city

Arvind Kejriwal has promised clean toilets if AAP wins MCD polls. (Source: PTI)

The Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party workers by saying that they have failed to make the ‘Swachch Bharat Abhiyan, a successful campaign. He attacked the BJP members for not listening to the Prime Minister and added that if Aam Aadmi Party wins the MCD polls, he will make sure that clean public toilets are made across the city in both residential as well as commercial areas.

The Delhi CM added that he is set to propose the construction of adequate toilet complexes in Aam Aadmi Party’s manifesto for the municipal polls. “While the BJP-led MCDs have failed to meet their target of building community toilets, the Delhi government has exceeded its target of constructing 1,982 toilets and has made 4,656 community toilets. Of these, a large number has been made by the DUSIB,” told a senior AAP functionary to The Indian Express.

MUST WATCH Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal meets Aam Janta, Listens & solves their problems. pic.twitter.com/m8IDYFafrV — Jitender Singh (@jitenderkhalsa) April 12, 2017

Another political leader said constructing bathing areas and toilets are one of the key agendas of Aam Aadmi Party. “We are going to promise hygienic toilet complexes without any usage fee, urinals with 24-hour water supply, bathing areas with four-hour water supply each in the mornings and evenings, separate toilets and bathing areas for men and women and separate stalls for infant care,” said a party leader.

Hitting out the Election Commission ahead of the MCD polls, Arvind Kejriwal questioned its open challenge for the political parties and experts to prove that EVMs can be manipulated. “Why are these stories ascribed to “sources”? How credible are they? Why hasn’t EC issued any formal statement? Or is it just a plant? Has anyone actually seen any official statement from CEC? Am trying to get it since evening. Is this news correct?” he said in a series of tweets. Yesterday, official sources of the EC claimed that the commission will invite political parties, experts, scientists and technocrats in the first week of May to try and hack the machines.