MCD polls: AAP hits the street for ‘liberation’ from house tax

File picture of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today hit the streets to mark “liberation” from house tax, seeking to create a momentum for the party riding on one of its major poll promises. The party’s ward units and volunteers gathered across the city and burnt copies of house tax bills of the municipal corporations poll that are scheduled for April 23. AAP’s Delhi in-charge Ashish Talwar said the day-long campaign received massive support which he said reflected the “anger” of people against the BJP which is in power in all the three civic bodies in the national capital. “The BJP has mismanaged the corporations. House tax is meant to deliver services but they have just looted people. The AAP will generate enough revenue to deliver services despite abolishing it,” Talwar said.

You may also want to watch-

The AAP had promised to slash electricity bills by half and make 20,000 litres water per month free before the 2015 Assembly elections and had executed those after coming to power.

Earlier today, raking an old issue again, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation for an alleged misuse of the public for a Government event held last year. As per allegations, the Kejriwal led-Delhi government organised an extravagant party to mark its second anniversary in office, which according to BJP costed over Rs 12,000 per plate. The BJP alleged that AAP flouted all norms to organise this party. “BJP condemns the misuse of government money and demands immediate resignation from the Kejriwal government,” Union minister Piyush Goyal said.

The leader of opposition in Delhi, Vijender Gupta in a press conference said, “This is a question to those who before the Delhi state elections had said that they will not take official residence, cars or allowances…They had promised to open community food outlets for poor.”

(With agency inputs)